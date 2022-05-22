Monkeypox spreads in Europe, Israel reports first case: 5 latest developments

An electron microscopic image showing Monkeypox virus particles.

Viral disease monkeypox is quickly spreading around the world-- creating concern as countries are still combating coronavirus. The illness causes symptoms like fever, intense headaches and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease is endemic to Africa so its spread to other countries, without traceable travel links, has puzzled researchers.

Here are the five latest developments related to the outbreak:

1) The World Health Organization confirmed 92 cases of monkeypox in 12 countries -- Australia, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Sweden. "The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries," it added. The global health agency is guiding medical workers and will come up with more recommendations in the coming days.

2) Israel reported its first monkeypox case later in the day. The patient, a 30-year-old man, had a history of travel to western Europe, news agency AFP reported. He has mild symptoms and is recovering at an isolation facility.

3) Norway stepped up surveillance after a foreign national, who visited its capital Oslo earlier in May, was detected with monkeypox, Reuters reported.

4) In India, the National Centre for Disease Control and the Indian Council of Medical Research are also on alert. No monkeypox cases have been detected in the country so far. In Kerala, the health department called a meeting on Saturday to discuss precautions, PTI reported.

5) The UK began stocking up on smallpox vaccines -- which WHO has said can offer protection against monkeypox.





