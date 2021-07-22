Mirae - Global Investing through Fund of Funds

In this webinar, we will explore how investors can gain exposure to international markets through Fund of Funds (FOF), diversify risk and create alpha even after taxation. The experts will also walk us through mega-trends and themes; and how beginners and seasoned investors can dip their feet into international financial markets through ETF-based FoF.
