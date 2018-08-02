Milk it! Coca Cola plans to re-enter dairy business with Vio brand

Moneycontrol News

After a failed attempt with flavoured milk Vio, Coca-Cola is still considering re-entering the dairy business, Coca Cola India President T Krishnakumar said.

The company had to take Vio off the shelves after 2016 launch as it did not do well in the market. The company may now relaunch the Vio brand, according to a report in Hindu Business Line.

Coca-Cola has been running pilots (with Vio) to finalise its strategy in the dairy space for some time, the report states. “We want to have a presence in every category, including the dairy segment, with focus on nutrition,” Krishnakumar said. The company has developed new producted under Vio brand, including a chocolate-flavoured variant.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

The company did not comment on whether the company is going to bid for GSK’s Horlicks or Kraft-Heinz’s Complan. ITC and Hindustan Unilever are also considering purchase of Horlicks, media reports suggest.

Coca-Cola reported double-digit growth in their revenue and volumes for the April-June quarter.

"We had reached a stage where growth was not good, but in the last four quarters we have been able to slowly get the mojo back. We ended the second quarter (April-June) with double- digit growth in volumes and revenues. So overall we are seeing good growth momentum," Krishnakumar said, as quoted by Hindu Business Line.

Coca-Cola India has been making efforts to expand its beverage offerings. The company had three months ago launched nutrition dilutable drink called Minute Maid Vitingo priced at Rs 5.