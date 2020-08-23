172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|microsoft-says-apples-move-against-fortnite-creator-would-hurt-its-games-5745641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games

The filing came in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games. Apple removed Epic's titles from its App Store after the game maker violated the iPhone maker's in-app payment rules.

Reuters

Microsoft Corp on August 23 said in a court filing that Apple Inc's threat to cut off the creator of "Fortnite" from Apple's developer tools would hurt Microsoft's gaming business, as well as other game developers.

The filing came in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games. Apple removed Epic's titles from its App Store after the game maker violated the iPhone maker's in-app payment rules.

Epic says that Apple has also threatened to cut off its access to Apple tools needed to maintain "Unreal Engine," software that many game developers license to create better graphics. Microsoft said the move would hurt at least one of its own game titles called "Forza Street" that uses the engine for the iOS version of the game.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Epic Games #Fortnite #Microsoft Corp #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.