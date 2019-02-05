App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Merger will not lead to reduction in branches: Dena Bank

"We may relocate but closure or reduction of branches will not happen," said Karnam Sekar, Managing Director and CEO, Dena Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The proposed merger with Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank will not result in reduction of bank branches, said Karnam Sekar, Managing Director and CEO, Dena Bank.

"Branch reduction may not be there because we have done a detailed exercise geography wise and we have already completed 4-5 geographies; maybe one or two excess branches we may relocate but closure or reduction number of branches will not be there," he told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about merger, he said, "Once the amalgamation was announced all the three banks (Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda), of course Vijaya Bank does not have much exposure to corporate, but all 3 of us sat together and we have done harmonisation of provisions."

"Classification wise there is no issue but there were some differences in provisioning. We have adjusted those provisioning difference in December' 18 quarter. So percentage provision for all the common assets is at the same level now, so that disparity will not be there going forward," he added.

related news

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #banking #Business #Dena Bank #Vijaya Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.