MC Insider: This firm's on a fund-hunt again, SFBs line up for IPOs and volatile box office giving superstar the jitters

Cinema Paradiso?

It looks like the box office business is too volatile currently as even top stars are in wait-and-watch mode to release their flicks. A little birdie tells us that a superstar has three to four films ready for release but there is no word on the release dates. In fact, there was buzz that one of the upcoming films of this top star would take the OTT route due to uncertainty at the box office. The situation is making cinema-owners a little unhappy who are looking forward to more starry nights in their theatres.

