MC Insider: This firm's on a fund-hunt again, SFBs line up for IPOs and volatile box office giving superstar the jitters

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: June 07, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
Real estate booms, and how!
The real estate market is hot and speculation is rife about a certain player linked to the segment exploring options to raise more capital to meet the growing demand for credit. Rumours are swirling that the company may soon allocate preferential shares to raise additional capital. Interestingly, a short while back, this firm had raised capital for business expansion, claiming it would suffice for the next few years. If the fresh plans are indeed true, we wonder why the sudden change in their estimate of required capital?
FIG action
The financial services space is buzzing with ECM deal action, with this 7-year-old small finance bank mainly present in the rural and semi-urban areas in the Hindi heartland not too far away from its IPO launch. Another player backed by an Asian business group and a senior dealmaker is also waiting in the wings. A third with a Southern parent is slated to soon file its DRHP.
The pearly route
The abrupt resignation of a senior executive at this listed new-age player last year had some folks wondering what went wrong. Soon things began to clear up. The entrepreneurial bug bit the gentleman. As far as his ex-firm goes, we hear that it is likely to follow a "string of pearls" M&A strategy , so keep a watch.
Infra edge
All eyes are on this sarkari bank and the rest of the lenders in the consortium as they take a call on the bids for one of the largest infra-assets available under the IBC. Though many names have been doing the rounds, we hear it's finally a tug-of-war between two prominent business groups. The clock is ticking.
Dole pressure
After the Karnataka election results, there seems to be some sort of recalibration on the economic thinking of the government. With crucial state elections this year in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and the Congress clearly focusing on dole politics, we hear pressure is mounting on the BJP to match the doles in one way or the other, especially in states such as Madhya Pradesh where it will be battling anti-incumbency.
Cinema Paradiso?
It looks like the box office business is too volatile currently as even top stars are in wait-and-watch mode to release their flicks. A little birdie tells us that a superstar has three to four films ready for release but there is no word on the release dates. In fact, there was buzz that one of the upcoming films of this top star would take the OTT route due to uncertainty at the box office. The situation is making cinema-owners a little unhappy who are looking forward to more starry nights in their theatres.
Mum is the word!
This player in the travel and tourism space was gearing up to launch its IPO earlier but held back its listing plans due to the subdued sentiment in the stock market. There is no clarity on the fresh launch date and the firm is all hush-hush. Any question around and the standard answer these days: no clearance from the legal team. Fair enough.
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.