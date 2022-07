business MC Explains | ONDC, the 'UPI of e-commerce' The government is working on an exciting project—the Open Network For Digital Commerce, or ONDC. In a nutshell, you'll have one platform that connects all e-commerce websites, apps and services. The aim is to counter the dominance of current e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Ola and Uber. With ONDC, the government hopes to bring smaller retailers at par with them. A pilot has already been rolled out. So, how will ONDC work? Watch this video to find out