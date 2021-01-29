MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 29, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What makes GameStop tick

    GameStop may well be a nondescript struggling chain of video game retail stores in the US, but if its stock price is anything to go by then it is definitely more in demand than the hugely popular FAANG – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google – group of stocks. Read this piece to know how the story unfolded.

    Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Cummins India, Cipla (Read Here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables annual Economic Survey in Parliament.
    Government to release IIP data
    Tomorrow:

    Anna Hazare to start a hunger strike to support farmers’ protest

  • Big Story

    PM Modi addresses Davos summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit where he spoke on India's reform trajectory, and the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Read here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Restrictions on international travel to stay

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the ongoing travel and visa restrictions on international commercial passenger services until February 28, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Video offers hyperloop experience

    Months after its first passenger testing – in which Tanay Manjrekar was the first Indian to ride hyperloop – Virgin Hyperloop unveiled its vision for the future hyperloop experience. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    Putting money into cryptocurrencies

    Invented mostly for fun, cryptocurrencies have gained popularity as an alternative currency first, and then as an investment. But they are still unregulated and volatile. But should you invest in it? Find the answer here.

  • Tailpiece

    Kashmir gets Igloo café

    Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow. Read here.

tags #MC essentials

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

