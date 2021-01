Market Buzz

What makes GameStop tick

GameStop may well be a nondescript struggling chain of video game retail stores in the US, but if its stock price is anything to go by then it is definitely more in demand than the hugely popular FAANG – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google – group of stocks. Read this piece to know how the story unfolded.

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Cummins India, Cipla (Read Here)