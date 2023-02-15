English
    Maruti Suzuki ties up with SMAS Auto to enhance its vehicles subscription programme

    SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 15, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has partnered with SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd to enhance its vehicles subscription programme.

    SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

    Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with SMAS is now available across cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, it added.

    Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe programme has received good response, specially from "today's asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions".

    "Through new partnerships and city expansions, we wish to expand our reach even more and serve our customers with more ease and convenience," he added.

    SMAS Auto Leasing General Manager & Head: Strategic Sale Meherban Singh said car subscription is gaining popularity among Indian customers across all major segments be it individual buyers, professionals, business owners or corporates.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 12:07 pm