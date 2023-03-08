 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day Special | Woman experts on Dalal Street line up top 12 trading ideas

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Oberoi Realty seems to be breaking out from a bullish Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern which emerged following a corrective move. The stock has crossed above the 200-DMA (daily moving average) which stands at Rs 876 and this DMA was almost acting as a proxy neckline for this formation.

Bulls kept the markets charged up for the second straight session but there was pressure at the higher levels which drove the benchmark indices off the day's high at the close on March 6.

This may be indicating that the healthy strength is yet get build up, though we have a two-day rally. The index has formed small bodied bullish candle with long upper shadow which resembles the shooting star kind of a pattern on the daily charts, which is a bearish reversal pattern.

The Nifty almost hit 17,800 but failed to hold on to the same, and closed at 17,711 with 117 points gain with above average volumes for the second day in a row. In the current month so far, the index gained more than 400 points from nearly four-and-a-half-month lows.

Going ahead, 17,800 is expected to be crucial resistance area as closing above this may take the index towards the psychological 18,000 mark, with crucial support area at 17,350-17,400 in the coming sessions, experts said.