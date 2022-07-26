Watch Commodities Update | Sugar stocks fall as prices hit 12-month low

English
    US sugar prices hit a 12-month low to reach $17.4/lbs. Prices have declined over 10 percent in the last one week amid fears that global inflation could trigger a recession. The weakness in prices comes at a time when India's sugar exports have seen an uptick. Join Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta as they discuss the dip in US sugar prices and its impact on India.

