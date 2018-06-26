App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Voltas falls 4% on reports of Tata Sons looking to divest 9% stake in co

According to CNBC-TV18, the Group is looking to sell up to 9 percent stake in the company and may look at an offer for sale (OFS) option for the same. The said divestment could take place in more than one tranche.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Voltas’ shares lost around 4 percent in the morning trade as investors reacted to reports of Tata Group looking to divest stake in the company.

According to CNBC-TV18, the Group is looking to sell up to 9 percent stake in the company and may look at an offer for sale (OFS) option for the same. The said divestment could take place in more than one tranche. Currently, Tata Sons is said to have 26.6 percent stake in Voltas.

The report further outlined tha the group could sell between 4-5 percent of Tata Sons’ stake in Voltas and could sell entire 0.58 percent stake of EWart Investments in the firm.

The capital raised through this sale could then be used for defence and aerospace investments. The move is also aimed at simplifying holding structure in group companies.

At 10:15 hrs Voltas was quoting at Rs 505.10, down Rs 8.40, or 1.64 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 512.80 and an intraday low of Rs 493.45.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:18 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.