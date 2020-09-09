Victory EM Small Cap Fund buys 0.65% stake in Escorts

Victory Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund has acquired a 0.65 percent equity stake in tractor company Escorts India via an open market transaction on September 9.

As per the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange, Victory Emerging Markets has bought 8,03,003 shares in Escorts at Rs 1,165.44 per share on the NSE.

Escorts share price rallied 7.56 percent to close at Rs 1,205.80 on the NSE today.

Among other deals, HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 8,64,000 shares in Transport Corporation of India, representing 1.1 percent of the total paid-up equity, at Rs 215 per share. In another deal, Himalaya Finance and Investment Company sold 10,45,664 shares in Transport Corporation of India at the same price.