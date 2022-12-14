 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with CSB Bank, Aegis Logistics, MCX India on Wednesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

MCX India rose nearly 4 percent to Rs 1,644, the highest closing level since December 12, 2021, and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with higher volumes. The stock has given a decisive breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 14, 2021, and December 8, 2022.

The market on December 13 recovered further from the recent lows, with the Nifty50 reclaiming the 18,600 level, taking support at 18,300-18,500. Falling CPI inflation for November and an upside in global counterparts also supported the market.

The BSE Sensex rose more than 400 points to 62,533, while the Nifty50 jumped over 100 points to 18,608 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, making higher high higher low formation.

The broader markets too traded in line with the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising around half a percent each, while the volatility index India VIX declined by 3.26 percent to 16-month low of 12.88 levels.

Stocks that performed better than the broader markets included CSB Bank which rallied more than 7 percent to Rs 258.35, forming large bullish candle on the daily charts for second straight session, with healthy volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 21 and December 12 this year.

Aegis Logistics shares gained nearly 7 percent to Rs 362.40, the highest closing level since July 12, 2021, and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance line adjoining several points - July 13, 2021, and December 7, December 8, & December 9, 2022.

