Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 7 things to know before Opening Bell

The market continued to scale a record closing high for the third consecutive session on January 12, driven by Reliance Industries, auto, telecom, banks, select PSU, and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex climbed 247.79 points to 49,517.11, while the Nifty50 finally crossed the 14,500-mark, up 78.70 points to 14,563.50, and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as closing was higher than opening levels.

"A long bull candle was formed at the new all-time high of 14,590, which signals an uptrend continuation pattern. Though, Nifty placed at the highs, there is no indication of any trend reversal in the market," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Now, one needs to be cautious about the higher level weakness in the next few sessions (2-3 sessions). The next upside levels to be watched around 14,700-14,800. Immediate support is placed at 14,490," Shetti said.

The overall market breadth was positive on Tuesday and broader market indices like Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices closed slightly higher by around 0.67 percent and 0.09 percent, respectively. This underperformance in the broader market was mainly due to outperformance by the large-cap participants on Tuesday, which resulted in decent upside gains.

We have collated 7 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three- month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,467.3, followed by 14,371.1. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,625.2 and 14,686.9.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank outpaced Nifty50 on January 12, rising 340.10 points to close at 32,339. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,910.57, followed by 31,482.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,582.67 and 32,826.33.

Bulk deals

Results on January 13

Infosys, Wipro, 5paisa Capital, Amtek Auto, Asian Tea & Exports, CESC, Capital Trade Links, GTPL Hathway, Mideast (India) and Rajoo Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings on January 13.

Stocks in the news

Hero MotoCorp: The company appointed new distributor partners in Nicaragua & Honduras, in Central America.

Tata Elxsi: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 105 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 78.8 crore, revenue rose to Rs 477.1 crore from Rs 430.2 crore QoQ.

Bharti Airtel: The company received approvals for its relevant downstream investments and is initiating the process to revise the foreign investment limit to 100% with immediate effect.

Tech Mahindra: The company will buy entire stake in Payments Technology for $9 million.

Tata Motors: Global wholesales increased 37 percent QoQ and 1 percent year-on-year to 2.78 lakh units in Q3FY21.

Bharat Rasayan: The board approved the proposal of buyback of 2.2 percent shares at Rs 11,500 per share.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 571.47 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,334.5 crore in the Indian equity market on January 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.