Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped a two-day losing streak and ended with healthy gains on September 18 ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meeting. Rupee's healthy gain against the US dollar and easing global crude oil prices gave a leg up to investor sentiment. The Indian currency jumped 55 paise to end at 71.23 per dollar on September 18.

The Sensex index closed 83 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 36,563.88, with 18 stocks in the green and 12 in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed Sensex, closing 0.39 percent and 0.30 percent higher, respectively.

The NSE Nifty closed with a mild gain of 23 points, or 0.21 percent, at 10,840.65. Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty pack, 33 closed with gains. The index after opening higher at 10,872.80 traded within a range of 10,804.85-10,885.15.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,801.93, followed by 10,763.17. If the index keeps moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,882.33 and 10,923.97.

The Nifty Bank closed at 27,172.65, up 0.15 percent, on September 18. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,036.21, followed by 26,899.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,361.8 and 27,550.9.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 63 and target of Rs 66

Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 695

Buy GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 132 and target of Rs 138

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 426 and target of Rs 412

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1560 and target of Rs 1515

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 12749 and target of of Rs 13250

Sell Coal India around Rs 193.5 with stop loss of Rs 196 and target of Rs 187

Buy Finolex Industries with a stop loss of Rs 536 and target of Rs 570

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy GAIL India with target at Rs 140 and stop loss at Rs 132

Buy Nestle India with target at Rs 13100 and stop loss at Rs 12785

Sell Coal India with target at Rs 184 and stop loss at Rs 198

Sell Torrent Pharma with target at Rs 1290 and stop loss at Rs 1350