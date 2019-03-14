Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The BSE Sensex gained another 216 points on March 13 to close at 37,752.17, taking total gains to over 2,200 points in three consecutive weeks. Banking and financials drove the rally.

The Nifty 50 hit fresh six-month high and ended the session at 11,341.70, a gain of 40.50 points from previous settlement, but overall as it was a consolidation day, the index formed 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

India VIX increased by 1.18 percent to 15.27 levels. VIX closed higher after the declines of last seven-eight trading sessions but overall lower volatility is giving comfort to bulls.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,294.76, followed by 11,247.83. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,370.46 and 11,399.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,884.30, up 440.60 points on March 13. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,516.1, followed by 28,147.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,090.1, followed by 29,295.9.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2810 and target of Rs 2850

Buy Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1168 and target of Rs 1192

Buy UPL with stop loss at Rs 902 and target of Rs 926

Sell Coal India with stop loss at Rs 242 and target of Rs 234

Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 586 and target of Rs 561

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 722 and target of Rs 755

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1153 and target of Rs 1220

Sell Wockhardt with a stop loss of Rs 435.5 and target of Rs 412

Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1350

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas with target of Rs 948 and stop loss at Rs 915

Buy YES Bank with target at Rs 255 and stop loss at Rs 238

Sell Vedanta with target at Rs 166 and stop loss at Rs 174

Sell Zee Entertainment with target of Rs 430 and stop loss at Rs 454

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​