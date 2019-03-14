Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2810 and target of Rs 2850, Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1168 and target of Rs 1192 and UPL with stop loss at Rs 902 and target of Rs 926.
The BSE Sensex gained another 216 points on March 13 to close at 37,752.17, taking total gains to over 2,200 points in three consecutive weeks. Banking and financials drove the rally.
The Nifty 50 hit fresh six-month high and ended the session at 11,341.70, a gain of 40.50 points from previous settlement, but overall as it was a consolidation day, the index formed 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily charts.
India VIX increased by 1.18 percent to 15.27 levels. VIX closed higher after the declines of last seven-eight trading sessions but overall lower volatility is giving comfort to bulls.
According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,294.76, followed by 11,247.83. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,370.46 and 11,399.23.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,884.30, up 440.60 points on March 13. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,516.1, followed by 28,147.9. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,090.1, followed by 29,295.9.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2810 and target of Rs 2850
Buy Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1168 and target of Rs 1192
Buy UPL with stop loss at Rs 902 and target of Rs 926
Sell Coal India with stop loss at Rs 242 and target of Rs 234
Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 586 and target of Rs 561
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 722 and target of Rs 755
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1153 and target of Rs 1220
Sell Wockhardt with a stop loss of Rs 435.5 and target of Rs 412
Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1350
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Mahanagar Gas with target of Rs 948 and stop loss at Rs 915
Buy YES Bank with target at Rs 255 and stop loss at Rs 238
Sell Vedanta with target at Rs 166 and stop loss at Rs 174
Sell Zee Entertainment with target of Rs 430 and stop loss at Rs 454Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.