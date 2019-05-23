App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1447 and target of Rs 1484, Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 3020 and target of Rs 3085 and ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 412.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market closed a volatile session marginally higher on May 22, the day before the Lok Sabha election 2019 result on May 23.

India VIX moved up by 7.73 percent to 27.63 levels hitting a new record high of 30.18, the highest levels in 44 months since September 2015.

Traders turned cautious following fresh record highs on indices on Monday after exit polls indicated the ruling party may get a second term, experts said, adding wild swings on either direction are also expected on election results scheduled on May 23.

The BSE Sensex gained 140.41 points at 39,110.21 while the Nifty 50 rose 28.80 points to close at 11,737.90 and formed small bullish candle which

resembles a Doji kind of pattern on the daily scale.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,685.27, followed by 11,632.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,787.67 and 11,837.43.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,526.80, up 218.40 points on May 22. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,305.23, followed by 30,083.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,711.73, followed by 30,896.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1447 and target of Rs 1484

Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 3020 and target of Rs 3085

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 412

Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1500 and target of Rs 1560

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 3398 and target of Rs 3485

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hero MotorCorp around Rs 2690 with stop loss of Rs 2660 and target of Rs 2750

Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 17200 and target of Rs 16000

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1443 and target of Rs 1500

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 998 and target of Rs 1045

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with target at Rs 3120 and stop loss at Rs 3000

Buy IndusInd Bank with target at Rs 1650 and stop loss at Rs 1450

Sell PVR with target at Rs 1700 and stop loss at Rs 1780

Sell Tata Communications with target at Rs 520 and stop loss at Rs 540

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 23, 2019 08:15 am

