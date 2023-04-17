 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as bulls look charged up for third straight week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

With the continuous nine-day winning streak, the support level continues to shift higher as we now see immediate support in the zone of 17,700 - 17,600; whereas 200-SMA around 17,500 is likely to act as a sacrosanct level

The Nifty50 gained 1.3 percent last week to close at 17,828, the highest closing level since February.

We have seen the benchmark indices continuing their uptrend for the third consecutive week, tracking positive global cues and buying in most beaten-down stocks amid rising hopes for an end to the interest rate hike cycle sooner than later.

The Nifty50 gained 1.3 percent for the truncated week ended April 13 to close at 17,828, the highest closing level since February, taking the total three-week gains to over 5 percent.

The index has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale, making higher highs higher lows for three weeks in a row. Also it climbed above 50-week EMA (exponential moving average - 17,442).

From a technical perspective, there is a ‘rounding bottom’ formation visible on the daily time frame chart, which augurs well for the bulls. "If we observe the weekly chart, we can see a fresh buy signal in the RSI smoothened with its signal line. This indicates a continuation of up move in the near term," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, said.