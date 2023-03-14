 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supply of shares on the rise as large investors, promoters trim stakes 

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

Market participants expect the trend of block deals to intensify given the uncertain macro-economic outlook both at the global and domestic level 

Rising stake sales by institutional investors and promoters spell more bad news for stock prices that are already in the midst of a tough 2023.

Quite a few private equity firms, and venture capital investors have been selling shares through block deals since the start of this calendar year, and market participants expect the trend to intensify given the uncertain macro-economic outlook both at the global and domestic level.

Although these blocks of shares are being absorbed, the presence of many interested buyers is resulting in a change in the shareholding pattern from a few owners of large blocks to multiple owners of small blocks. This has led to a more distributed ownership structure.

Moreover, smaller blocks of shares are likely to hit the market more frequently, increasing the floating stock, which refers to shares available for trading on the open market. The availability of more shares on the market is good for liquidity in a bullish market, but not so much when sentiment is bearish.