July 27, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Fed, resuming its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades, unanimously decided to raise interest rates by a quarter-point, highest since 2001. The lack of aberration in the policy statement definitely suggests FOMC to be in “When the Facts Change, I Change My Mind” mode.

Though current rate increase is in order to mere align Fed fund rate with market rates, going ahead, odds are equally in favour of another rate hike in September and a decisive pause.

Global commodity prices have started to inch up again after a year of softening and this may influence Fed’s decision going forward. Powell refused to give any hints or signals regarding future direction, keeping decisions on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis.

At the June meeting, policymakers conveyed their intention for two interest rate increases this year. However, it's noteworthy that market expectations are clearly leaning towards the likelihood of no rate hikes going ahead.