Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets gain ahead of Fed meeting, Hang Seng up 3%; GIFT Nifty flat

Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a marginally lower start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 27.50 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,710.50 level.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|66,384.78
|-299.48
|-0.45%
|Nifty 50
|19,672.35
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|45,923.05
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|SBI Life Insura
|1,317.15
|26.45
|+2.05%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ITC
|471.35
|-19.10
|-3.89%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|14332.00
|58.00
|+0.41%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|52771.70
|-925.70
|-1.72%
Hong Kong stocks saw a strong rebound and the Hang Seng index climbed 3% on Tuesday after China’s Politburo pledged to “adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner” for its ailing property sector.
Beijing’s top decision making body also vowed to “elevate stable employment to a strategic goal,” along with other pledges to boost consumption and tackle debt risks.
This comes after disappointing economic data last week prompted renewed calls for policy support to bolster growth.
Mainland Chinese stocks were also all higher, with the Shenzhen Component climbing almost 2% and the Shanghai Composite up by 1.18%
Other Asian markets were also mostly up. South Korea’s Kospi traded close to the flatline, while the Kosdaq was 1% higher. This comes after the country saw a 0.9% year-on-year growth in its second quarter gross domestic product, according to advance estimates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average led Wall Street higher on Monday and notched its longest winning streak in six years as investors bet on sectors beyond technology in a week filled with earnings reports and a Federal Reserve meeting.
Investors are awaiting Microsoft, Google-owner Alphabet and Meta Platforms earnings this week, which will show whether their stocks justify sky-high valuations.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has rallied 34.3% this year, outperforming its peers as rate-sensitive megacap growth companies rose on optimism about artificial intelligence and an end to the Fed's tightening cycle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.55 points, or 0.52%, to 35,411.24, the S&P 500 gained 18.3 points, or 0.40%, to 4,554.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.06 points, or 0.19%, to 14,058.87.
The Indian market wilted under selling pressure in a volatile day of trade to end lower on July 24, with earnings season and weak global cues dragging the equity benchmarks lower.
The 30-pack Sensex ended at 66,384.78, down 299.48 points or 0.45 percent. The broad-based Nifty50 closed at 19,672.35, down 0.37 percent or 72.65 points.
FMCG names were beaten down led by ITC, which announced the demerger of its hotels business. Selling was also seen in metals and oil & gas. Pharma and healthcare indices defied the trend and saw some buying.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer, which rose 2 percent. SBI Life Insurance, SBI Life and Dr Reddy's Labs were other gainers. ITC was the top gainer, down over 4 percent. Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries were other top losers of the day.
The biggest sectoral loser was Nifty FMCG, which fell about 2 percent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas declined 0.7 percent each, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma added about 0.4 percent each and were among the biggest gainers.