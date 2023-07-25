Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets gain ahead of Fed meeting, Hang Seng up 3%; GIFT Nifty flat

July 25, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

Hong Kong stocks saw a strong rebound and the Hang Seng index climbed 3% on Tuesday after China’s Politburo pledged to “adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner” for its ailing property sector.

Beijing’s top decision making body also vowed to “elevate stable employment to a strategic goal,” along with other pledges to boost consumption and tackle debt risks.

This comes after disappointing economic data last week prompted renewed calls for policy support to bolster growth.

Mainland Chinese stocks were also all higher, with the Shenzhen Component climbing almost 2% and the Shanghai Composite up by 1.18%

Other Asian markets were also mostly up. South Korea’s Kospi traded close to the flatline, while the Kosdaq was 1% higher. This comes after the country saw a 0.9% year-on-year growth in its second quarter gross domestic product, according to advance estimates.