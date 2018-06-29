App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Short Indiabulls Housing Finance, target Rs 1080: Aditya Agarwal

Traders can build a short position in the range of Rs 1,155 to Rs 1,165 with a price target of Rs 1,080. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,197, says Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwal

Looking at the weekly chart, Indiabulls Housing Finance broke the upward sloping trend line during mid May 2018 and saw sharp correction towards Rs 1,080.

Subsequently, the stock saw decent recovery and retested its trend line which we termed as a pullback. In line with the technical, stock precisely resists near the upward sloping trend line and turned sharply lower.

During Thursday’s session, stock confirmed its breakdown post-consolidation. The daily Bollinger band has started expanding, indicating a period of high volatility is on the card.

Hence, traders can build a short position in the range of Rs 1,155 to Rs 1,165 with a price target of Rs 1,080. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1,197.

Disclaimer: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 02:23 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.