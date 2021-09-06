MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
September 06, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; RIL, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,399 level on the Singaporean Exchange 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading flat, while US markets ended mixed.

    Sensex58,411.62281.67 +0.48%
    Nifty 5017,399.3575.75 +0.44%
    Nifty Bank36,878.25117.10 +0.32%
    Nifty 50 17,399.35 75.75 (0.44%)
    Mon, Sep 06, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
  • September 06, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note tracking mixed global cues as traders are assessing the challenges to reopening underscored by slower US hiring and sinking crude oil prices. US markets ended mixed amid release of weaker than expected jobs data.

  • September 06, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 229.28 points or 0.39% at 58,359.23, and the Nifty was up 116.40 points or 0.67% at 17,440.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices today:

    Fuel prices were unchanged across metro cities on September 6, a day after rates were cut. In Delhi, petrol currently costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 88.62 per litre.

    In Mumbai, the petrol rate is Rs 107.26 per litre and the diesel rate is Rs 96.19 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

    Fuel prices remain the same in Chennai, too, where petrol costs Rs 98.96 per litre, and the diesel rate is Rs 93.26 per litre.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 768.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 668.60 crore in the Indian equity market on September 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    FPIs net buyers in August; invest Rs 16,459 crore

    Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,459 crore in Indian markets in August, with majority of investment coming in the debt segment. In equities, they invested just Rs 2,082.94 crore while debt segment saw inflow of Rs 14,376.2 crore between August 2-31, depositories data showed.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Asian Granito India's Rs 224.65 crore rights issue to open on September 23

    Asian Granito India is scheduled to open its rights issue on September 23, 2021. 

    Right issue are offered at a price of Rs. 100 per share - 40% discount to current share price of Rs 166 per share on September 3. Rights issue closes on October 7, 2021, company sai in its press release.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Bitcoin rises back above $50,000:

    Bitcoin rose 0.49% to $50,188.4 at 1004 GMT on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close.

    The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

    Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.16% to $3,932.07 on Sunday, adding $44.97 to its previous close.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar languished near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus.

  • September 06, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied.

  • September 06, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    RIL arm acquires stake in Strand Life Sciences:

    Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has acquired 2,28,42,654 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Strand Life Sciences Private Limited for a cash consideration of Rs 393 crore only," company said in its press release.

    A further investment of up to Rs 160 crore is expected to be completed by March, 2023. The total investment will translate into ~ 80.3% of equity share capital in Strand on a fully diluted basis, company added.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.12 percent or Rs 94.60 at Rs 2,388.25 on the BSE.

  • September 06, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:

