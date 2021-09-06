Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; RIL, Maruti Suzuki in focus

September 06, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices today:

Fuel prices were unchanged across metro cities on September 6, a day after rates were cut. In Delhi, petrol currently costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol rate is Rs 107.26 per litre and the diesel rate is Rs 96.19 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Fuel prices remain the same in Chennai, too, where petrol costs Rs 98.96 per litre, and the diesel rate is Rs 93.26 per litre.