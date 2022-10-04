Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 1,000 pts, Nifty around 17,200; all sectors in the green

October 04, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

In the last eight out of ten years Sensex has given positive returns in October. Also, markets have a record of troughing out in October. This may happen this October too.

The ‘risk-off, risk-on’ texture of the market is in response to fast changing economic and market signals. For the near-term the market sentiments have turned positive with declining trend in dollar and US bond yields.

If this trend continues FIIs will again turn big buyers in India and they will not get stocks cheap. Financials and autos are again set to lead the uptrend since their fundamentals and prospects are strong. Capital goods are likely to join the rally and telecom is on strong wicket.