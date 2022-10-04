English
    October 04, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 1,000 pts, Nifty around 17,200; all sectors in the green

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green. Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and L&T were among major gainers on the Nifty.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,876.541,087.73 +1.92%
      Nifty 5017,207.25319.90 +1.89%
      Nifty Bank38,997.95968.30 +2.55%
      Nifty 50 17,207.25 319.90 (1.89%)
      Tue, Oct 04, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,205.6049.35 +4.27%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Loser details available.
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2995.2580.35 +2.76%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13209.7090.75 +0.69%


    • October 04, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      Angel One Business Update

      Angel One's September client base was up 77.4% YoY & up 3.4% MoM at 11.57 million and average client funding book was up 9.3% YoY & up 12.2% MoM at Rs 15.39 million.

      Angel One was quoting at Rs 1,461.85, up Rs 97.60, or 7.15 percent.

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      In the last eight out of ten years Sensex has given positive returns in October. Also, markets have a record of troughing out in October. This may happen this October too. 

      The ‘risk-off, risk-on’ texture of the market is in response to fast changing economic and market signals. For the near-term the market sentiments have turned positive with declining trend in dollar and US bond yields. 

      If this trend continues FIIs will again turn big buyers in India and they will not get stocks cheap. Financials and autos are again set to lead the uptrend since their fundamentals and prospects are strong. Capital goods are likely to join the rally and telecom is on strong wicket.

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley View On Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

      Research firm has kept overweight rating on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with a target at Rs 225 per share.
       
      The Q2FY23 disbursements were ahead of estimates as disbursements & collections remained strong in September, which were aided by macro tailwinds as per management.

      The collection efficiency in September rose MoM, with gross stage-3 at 7% versus 8% in Q1. However, AUM & asset quality were better than our estimates, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on October 4 with Nifty above 17100.

      The Sensex was up 783.14 points or 1.38% at 57571.95, and the Nifty was up 244.70 points or 1.45% at 17132. About 1633 shares have advanced, 250 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Yes Bank Business Updates:

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 23 paise higher at 81.64 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 81.87.

    • October 04, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 400.74 points or 0.71% at 57189.55, and the Nifty was up 160 points or 0.95% at 17047.30.

    • October 04, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      OPEC+ mulling largest cuts since 2020 crisis, sources say

      The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC sources said, and voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of that, making it their largest cut since 2020.

      The group is set to meet on Oct. 5 in Vienna -- in person for the first time since March 2020 -- against a backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility which prompted top OPEC+ producer, Saudi Arabia, to say the group could cut production.

      OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, has been gradually raising its output target to unwind the record cuts it made in 2020.

      But it now faces a sharp fall in prices, which have dipped below $90 per barrel from as high as $120 in recent months due to fears about the global economy and a rally in the US dollar after the Federal Reserves raised rates.

    • October 04, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      Sanmina and RIL complete manufacturing JV transaction in India

      Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced they have completed the previously announced joint venture transaction

    • October 04, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates:

