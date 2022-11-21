English
    November 21, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia in the red, US markets gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,260.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US markets ended on positive note.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,663.480.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,307.650.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank42,437.450.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,307.65 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Nov 21, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HCL Tech1,103.1510.60 +0.97%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,227.15-32.20 -2.56%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3849.2558.00 +1.53%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto12774.90-152.50 -1.18%


    • November 21, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Dr Reddy's dropped, Tata Motors included in BSE Sensex effective December 19

      Asia Index Pvt Ltd on November 18 announced a reconstitution of S&P BSE indices, with the stock of pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories to be dropped from Sensex, and automotive company Tata Motor's stock to be added to the 30-share index.

      The changes will come into effect from the opening of market hours on December 19, 2022, as per a release shared by BSE, which operates Asia Index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

      From S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices, the stocks of Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be removed, and Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will be added, the release noted.

      There have been no changes made to the S&P BSE Sensex 50 and S&P BSE BANKEX indices. Read More

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Markets are likely to struggle in early Monday trades, tracking weakness in SGX Nifty and other Asian indices. The pessimism can be attributed to the harsh tone by the Fed officials over the weekend, especially Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's statement that markets were "way out in front" and that rates will not fall until there is "clear, strong" evidence inflation is falling. 

      However, there is a bright possibility that the Nifty could zoom higher and march towards its all-time-high at 18605 amid tumbling crude oil price at USD 80 a barrel after falling nearly 10% last week, and further decline in the US Dollar index to 107 levels.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues

      Gold crept lower on Monday, after marking its worst week in five, pressured by a pop in the dollar while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy.

      Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Things to watch out for in trade today

      Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance to make their market debut

      Central Depository Services: Trade settlement at the country’s top depository delayed

      Engineers India: Gets order from Chennai Petroleum for Manali Refinery work

      Indian Energy Exchange: To consider proposal for buyback of shares on Nov 25

      Jindal Poly Films: Mulling sale of $1 billion European arm

      Maruti Suzuki: Introduces Alto K10 with S-CNG technology

      Zomato: Co-Founder Mohit Gupta has resigned

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      Investors Meetings on November 21:

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying

      he U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions.

      China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20, with the city's most populous district urging residents to stay at home on Monday, extending a request from the weekend.

      The rising cases have cast doubt on the hopes of an early easing in strict pandemic restrictions.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
    • November 21, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      FPI buying has picked up smartly in November following the flat FPI activity in October. According to NSDL data the total FPI buying in November till 18th is Rs 30384 crores. FPI buying in IT which started picking up in the second half of October has gathered momentum in November. FPIs have been buying in autos and telecom, too. 

      FPI buying is unlikely to turn very aggressive, going forward. High valuations in India are a headwind. Valuations in markets like China, S Korea and Taiwan are very attractive now. So, more FPI money is likely to move to these markets.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

      Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

      Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company after a four-and-half-year stint, marking the third high-profile exit from the food delivery major in recent weeks.

      Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo had resigned earlier this week while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, announced that he had left the company a week back.

      Amid a meltdown of tech stocks, the food delivery company has suffered in the public market this year as its stock price has fallen by more than 50 percent from its peak of Rs 162 on the BSE.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 1,588.5 crore via IPO, lower than actual issue size

      Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance has raised around Rs 1,588.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), lower than its actual issue size, given the tepid response from investors, and is ready to list on the bourses as per schedule on Monday, November 21.

      The company closed its public issue on November 11 with just 70 percent subscription despite the positive market conditions, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who are generally long-term investors.

      The maiden share sale garnered bids for 2.12 crore equity shares during November 9-11, against the offer size of 3.04 crore shares. The QIB book was subscribed 1.77 times, that of non-institutional investors by 61 percent and retail just 11 percent.

    • November 21, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
    • November 21, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Archean Chemical, Five Star Business Finance to debut today

      Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance will make their debut on November 21 after completing the IPO process.

      The specialty chemical company closed its public issue on November 11 and raised Rs 1,462 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 386-407 per share, while the non-banking finance company also closed its IPO on same day with mobilising around Rs 1,590 crore at Rs 474 per share. Click To Read More

