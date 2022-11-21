Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia in the red, US markets gain

November 21, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Dr Reddy's dropped, Tata Motors included in BSE Sensex effective December 19

Asia Index Pvt Ltd on November 18 announced a reconstitution of S&P BSE indices, with the stock of pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories to be dropped from Sensex, and automotive company Tata Motor's stock to be added to the 30-share index.

The changes will come into effect from the opening of market hours on December 19, 2022, as per a release shared by BSE, which operates Asia Index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

From S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices, the stocks of Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be removed, and Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will be added, the release noted.

There have been no changes made to the S&P BSE Sensex 50 and S&P BSE BANKEX indices.