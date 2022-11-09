Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open on positive note; Tata Motors, Paytm in focus

November 09, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on positive side on Tuesday as investors reacted to the voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the US Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes. Dow jones was up by 1.02%, whereas NASDAQ was up by 0.49% to 10616 levels.

Asian markets are trading on mix note as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data. Nikkei is trading 0.2% lower whereas kospi index is up by 0.76%.

Oil prices fell more than USD 2 on Tuesday due to the growing worries about fuel demand as Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of US midterm elections.

On the technical front, 18150 and 18450 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 41200 and 42100 are immediate support and resistance respectively.