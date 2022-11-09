English
    November 09, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open on positive note; Tata Motors, Paytm in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,393 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended higher.

    November 09, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark Indices are expected to open on positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on positive side on Tuesday as investors reacted to the voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the US Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes. Dow jones was up by 1.02%, whereas NASDAQ was up by 0.49% to 10616 levels. 

      Asian markets are trading on mix note as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data. Nikkei is trading 0.2% lower whereas kospi index is up by 0.76%.

      Oil prices fell more than USD 2 on Tuesday due to the growing worries about fuel demand as Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of US midterm elections.

      On the technical front, 18150 and 18450 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 41200 and 42100 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
    • November 09, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,948.51 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 844.20 crore on November 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Early optimism is seen building in local benchmark indices thanks to upsurge in key global indices, as bulls are showing a lot of resilience and, most importantly, the gains are coming despite the recent 75 basis points jumbo rate hike by the US Fed. 

      More importantly, the US Dollar has now slipped below 110 levels, helping the local currency to recover. Also, optimism about China's reopening, and FIIs turning net buyers of local shares in recent sessions are positive takeaways. 

      However, a key component that would dictate global trends is the US CPI data that will trickle in on Thursday. The focus on price rises makes this report more significant after the strong October US jobs report.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    • November 09, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services 

      The important takeaway from Q2 results is the excellent performance of the banking segment aided by impressive credit growth, improving asset quality and rising margins. This trend is likely to continue in the coming quarters too. 

      From the market perspective an important trend is that the price differential between private and PSU banks is getting narrower. 

      Autos, particularly the premium segment, has done well. Capital goods is another bright spot and the order book indicates good times ahead. 

      IT results have been on expected lines with decent growth. The weakest segment is commodities - oil and gas, metals, and cement. 

      In pharma, Sun Pharma has reported stellar performance amidst mostly disappointing results in the sector. Market is responding to good numbers and punishing worse than expected results.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

      Asia stocks advance as investors await US midterm election results

      Asian shares rose and the dollar wobbled on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data as well as the results of the U.S. midterm elections that could signify a power shift in Washington.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.45% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% and Australian stocks gained 0.70%.

      China's stock market opened flat, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index 0.12% higher.

      Results of the U.S. midterm elections will decide whether the Democrats lose or retain congressional control halfway through President Joe Biden's term, with investors expecting Republican gains.

      Republicans are widely favoured to pick up the five seats they need to control the House, but control of the Senate could come down to tight races in several states.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 588 crore from anchor investors

      Five Star Business Finance on November 7 raised Rs 588 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

      The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised the allocation of 1.24 crore equity shares to 21 anchor investors who participated in the anchor book.

      These shares were issued at an upper price band of Rs 474 per share.

      The public issue will open for subscription on November 9, and close on November 11.

      The non-banking finance company will raise Rs 1,960 crore via its public issue comprising only an offer for sale of 4.13 crore equity shares by selling shareholders.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

      Wipro appoints Warren Zambelli as MD, Africa and Simmi Dhamija as COO of Asia Pacific

      Wipro announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa.

      Also, company announced the appointment of Simmi Dhamija as the Chief Operating Officer of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) strategic market unit.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.20 percent or Rs 0.80 at Rs 391.45.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

      Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 26.67x on final day

      The initial public offering (IPO) of Bikaji Foods International, the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India, garnered a robust response from investors. The issue received bids for 55.04 crore shares against the IPO size of 2.06 crore shares. The offer was overall subscribed 26.67 times on November 7, the final day of bidding.

      Qualified institutional investors showed great interest in the company, putting in bids 80.63 times the portion set aside for them.

      Non-institutional investors or high-networth individuals have bought shares 7.10 times the allotted quota, while retail investors and employees have bid 4.77 times and 4.38 times the reserved portion, respectively.

    • November 09, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Paytm Q2 Earnings:

      One 97 Communications, the operator of mobile payments and financial services company Paytm, has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 571.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, widening from a loss of Rs 473.5 crore in same period last year. However, the loss narrowed from Rs 645.4 crore recorded in Q1FY23.

      Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 1,914 crore increased by 76.2 percent over corresponding period last fiscal. The sequential increase in top line was 14 percent. Read More


       

