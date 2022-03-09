Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 16,100 led by pharma, IT

March 09, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Morgan Stanley view on Bajaj Electricals

Broking house Morgan Stanley has downgraded the Bajaj Electricals to equal-weight from overweight and cut target to Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,340 per share.

The company's 2.0 is a turnaround FMEG story, but there are near-term headwinds.

THe weak rural sentiment, elevated prices pose risks to near-term earnings.

Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 1,068.25, down Rs 44.40, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.