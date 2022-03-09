English
    March 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 16,100 led by pharma, IT

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, pharma, IT indices up 1 percent each, while metal index down 0.5 percent. BSE smallcap and midcap indices up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex53,901.48477.39 +0.89%
      Nifty 5016,136.50123.05 +0.77%
      Nifty Bank33,150.35-7.75 -0.02%
      Nifty 50 16,136.50 123.05 (0.77%)
      Wed, Mar 09, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Reliance2,303.1067.60 +3.02%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements21,940.00-643.85 -2.85%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13079.20234.30 +1.82%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6011.45-33.85 -0.56%


    • March 09, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley view on Bajaj Electricals

      Broking house Morgan Stanley has downgraded the Bajaj Electricals to equal-weight from overweight and cut target to Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,340 per share.

      The company's 2.0 is a turnaround FMEG story, but there are near-term headwinds.

      THe weak rural sentiment, elevated prices pose risks to near-term earnings.

      Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 1,068.25, down Rs 44.40, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.

    • March 09, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

      Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors:

      The likely range for USDINR pair for the day is 76.75 to 77.20. The US DXY is hovering at the 99 mark and equities have halted their downward move in the Asian market following a sigh of relief after Ukraine said they are no longer insisting on NATO membership and they are ready to negotiate with the Russian federation on key points with clear & specific legally binding set of guarantees for its security. 

      As expected, the US announced sanctions on Russian oil and UK too will phase out the same plan by end of the year. But implication wise oil prices remained marginally higher as a truce between two war-led countries engulfed other news. Going ahead, all eyes will be on tomorrow’s US CPI data and ECB monetary policy.

    • March 09, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 76.82 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 76.91.

      The rupee is expected to appreciate today due to a softer dollar. Moreover, expectations of RBI intervention in forex markets may continue to support the domestic currency. However, higher FII funds outflows from domestic markets may weigh on the rupee. USDINR (March) is expected to move towards 76.75, said ICICI Direct.

    • March 09, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

      MEP Infrastructure restrains from bidding for any projects:

      MEP Infrastructure Developers has received an order dated March 7, 2022 from Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, whereby it has stayed the order dated October 4, 2021 issued by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which had restrained our company from bidding for any projects either itself or as a part of a joint venture for a period of five years.

      MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 20.80, up Rs 0.15, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

    • March 09, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      Gold flat as firmer dollar, yields offset Ukraine worries:

      Gold held ground on Wednesday after rising to a 19-month peak in the last session, as a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields countered support from safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis.

      Spot gold was flat at $2,053.99 per ounce by 0312 GMT, after climbing to $2,069.89 in the previous session, a whisker away from its record $2,072.49 scaled in August 2020.

      U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $2,061.40.

    • March 09, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      BSE Healthcare index rose 1 percent supported by the Take Solutions, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Nectar Lifesciences
    • March 09, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the opening gains with Nifty above 16100 led by the IT, oil & gas, realty and pharma names.

      The Sensex was up 443.06 points or 0.83% at 53867.15, and the Nifty was up 121.90 points or 0.76% at 16135.40. About 2229 shares have advanced, 597 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.

    • March 09, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor Company:
    • March 09, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      TCS share buyback of Rs 18,000 crore opens today:

      Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will launch its Rs 18,000-crore share buyback offer today. It will close on March 23.

      The move by the TCS comes after Tata Sons bought Air India from the government for an equal amount. The company will pay Rs 2,700 crore to the government and the rest will go to paying debt. Tata Sons holds a 72 percent stake in TCS.

      This will be the fourth buyback for the software services major and, in the earlier three instances, Tata Sons was the biggest beneficiary.

      Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,630.60, up Rs 30.65, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

    • March 09, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      BSE Information Technology index added 1 percent supported by the R Systems International, NIIT, Ramco Systems
    • March 09, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities:

      Gold and silver rallied on Tuesday after the U.S. banned Russian oil and gas imports. However, gold and silver off day highs after a statement of Ukrainian President Zelenski as Ukraine is no longer seeking to be a member of NATO. 

      Global equity markets rallied and profit taking was seen in both precious metals from higher levels. Gold prices hit $2078.80 per troy ounce and silver prices also hit $27.495 per troy ounce before it cooled off. 

      We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session but hold its support levels. Gold has support at $2024-1995, while resistance at $2064-2082 per troy ounce. 

      Silver has support at $26.40-26.00, while resistance is at $27.14-27.55 per troy ounce. 

      In INR terms gold has support at Rs 53,154–52,450, while resistance is at Rs 55,440–56,240. Silver has support at Rs 69650- 68,420 while resistance is at Rs 73,000–74,180.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.