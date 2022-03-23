Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Nikkei up 2%

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Bitcoin climbs to highest in almost three weeks
Aurobindo Pharma to close New Jersey facility
Oil prices resume climb after US stockpiles drop in tight market
Infosys to acquire German digital marketing agency, oddity
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row
Asian Markets trade higher with Nikkei up over 2 percent, Hang Seng up 0.8 percent
Wall Street slips after Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,989.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,315.50
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|36,348.55
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tech Mahindra
|1,538.20
|58.40
|+3.95%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HUL
|1,993.50
|-57.70
|-2.81%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|36070.45
|692.75
|+1.96%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13513.15
|-36.35
|-0.27%
Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday to its highest in almost three weeks, adding to its gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pulling up smaller digital coins such as ether. Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.6 percent to $43,337, its highest since March 3, and was last up 3.6 percent. Ether, the second largest digital coin, climbed as much as 5.4 percent to its highest since February 17.
The original cryptocurrency has added more than 26 percent since its intra-day low of $34,324 on February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Its recovery has mirrored gains for stocks, albeit it to a stronger degree.
Sundram Fasteners has created a strong base at Rs 780 level and managed to close above its all-important moving averages. On the upside, Rs 928 is an immediate hurdle then Rs 990 is the next target…
Aurobindo Pharma is going to close manufacturing facility in New Jersey, reported Bloomberg.
Oil prices resume climb:
Oil prices turned higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, underlining how tight global supplies are amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow.
Brent crude futures climbed $1.06, or 0.9%, to $116.54 a barrel at 0213 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.14 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday.
Infosys to acquire German digital marketing agency, oddity:
IT services major Infosys on March 22 announced its acquisition of oddity, a German digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. Oddity will become a part of WONGDOODY, a US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency, that Infosys had acquired in 2018.
It will join WONGDOODY's network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (April 2022), subject to customary closing conditions. The amount invested is undisclosed by both firms.
Petrol, diesel prices hike:
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by over 80 paise a litre on March 23 for the second day in a row after a status quo on rates for 137 days.
Petrol will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre in Delhi, while you shall have to pay Rs 88.27 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 111.67, while diesel would cost Rs 95.85 per litre.
On March 22, first fuel price hike since November 2, 2021. On November 4, the government announced an Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and an Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel to provide relief to customers and cushion them against the soaring international crude oil prices.
Wall Street slips after Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks:
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with stocks extending their slide after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the S&P 500 lost 1.94 points, or 0.04%, to 4,461.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13,838.46.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 63 points or 0.36 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,435 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks made a smart recovery in a volatile session on March 22, rising 1 percent on gains in auto, bank, IT and oil & gas stocks.
At close, the Sensex was up 696.81 points, or 1.22 percent, at 57,989.30, and the Nifty was up 197.90 points, or 1.16 percent, at 17,315.50.
After a negative start, the benchmark indices remained under pressure in the first half but recovered in the second half to end near the day's high.
Tech Mahindra, BPCL, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and IOC were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were HUL, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Cipla and Divi’s Lab.
Among sectors, Nifty auto, bank, energy and IT indices added 1-2 percent, while FMCG index shed 0.7 percent.
Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.
