Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia trades weak, UBS to buy Credit Suisse

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.
Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India to expand 2-wheeler EV segment
Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel
Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets
GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge GMR Airports with itself
Adani Group stops work on Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project in Gujarat’s Mudra
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in a historic deal brokered by Swiss government
Bitcoin rises 9.2% to USD 27,359
Jatin Gedia believes the pullback rally has some more steam left
Expect high volatility in USDINR: Anindya Banerjee
Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1%, Nikkei, Straits Times down 0.5% each
Oil edges up on historic Swiss banks deal, central banks support
Wall Street ends sharply lower on bank contagion fears
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,989.90
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,100.05
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|39,598.10
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HCL Tech
|1,108.45
|36.05
|+3.36%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|2,974.60
|-60.85
|-2.00%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5602.60
|130.85
|+2.39%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|12245.95
|-58.95
|-0.48%
Fiem Industries Limited has signed one Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gogoro India Pvt. Ltd. (A group company of Gogoro Taiwan) toexpand its product portfolio in 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles (EV) segment.
Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has received BIS certification to manufacture India’s First Fire Resistant Steel Structures at its Rail Mill & Special Profile Mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.
The Hot Rolled Structural Steel, manufactured as per IS 15103, can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of 3 hours.
Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day.
The yen dived 0.6% to 132.59 per dollar as 10-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points to 3.52% to start the week, pulling away from the low of 3.369% from Thursday.
Japan's currency had gained 2.5% last week. The dollar was overall weaker as well.
The euro added 0.17% to $1.06885 and sterling edged 0.1% higher to $1.2190.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (Formerly GMR Infrastructure Limited) (GIL) announced the approval by its board, of the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement of GMR Airports Limited (GAL) with GIL.
The Adani Group has halted work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project at Mundra as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
In 2021, Adani Enterprises incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem, to establish a new coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone land in the Kutch district.
UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, has agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a $3.23-billion historic, government-brokered deal, news agency Bloomberg has reported.
UBS is paying more than $2 billion to buy its rival, the report said, citing sources who are privy to the matter. The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around one-fourth of its closing price at the end of the trading session on March 17, when the lender valued at about $8 billion.
Bitcoin surged 9.2 percent to $27,359 at 2207 GMT on Friday, adding $2,309 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 65.9 percent from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.5 percent to $1,768.5 on Friday, adding $91.6 to its previous close.