    March 20, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia trades weak, UBS to buy Credit Suisse

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,076 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, tracking weak US markets.

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Asia trades weak, UBS to buy Credit Suisse
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:22 AM IST

        Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India to expand 2-wheeler EV segment

      • 08:19 AM IST

        Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

      • 08:17 AM IST

        Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

      • 08:13 AM IST

        GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge GMR Airports with itself

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Adani Group stops work on Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project in Gujarat’s Mudra

      • 07:56 AM IST

        UBS to buy Credit Suisse in a historic deal brokered by Swiss government

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Bitcoin rises 9.2% to USD 27,359

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Jatin Gedia believes the pullback rally has some more steam left

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Expect high volatility in USDINR: Anindya Banerjee

      • 07:32 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1%, Nikkei, Straits Times down 0.5% each

      • 07:29 AM IST

        Oil edges up on historic Swiss banks deal, central banks support

      • 07:23 AM IST

        Wall Street ends sharply lower on bank contagion fears

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,989.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,100.050.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank39,598.100.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,100.05 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Mar 20, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HCL Tech1,108.4536.05 +3.36%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors2,974.60-60.85 -2.00%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5602.60130.85 +2.39%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto12245.95-58.95 -0.48%


    March 20, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    • March 20, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST
    • March 20, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      Fiem Industries signs MoU with Gogoro India to expand 2-wheeler EV segment

      Fiem Industries Limited has signed one Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gogoro India Pvt. Ltd. (A group company of Gogoro Taiwan) toexpand its product portfolio in 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles (EV) segment.

    • March 20, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

      Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has received BIS certification to manufacture India’s First Fire Resistant Steel Structures at its Rail Mill & Special Profile Mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

      The Hot Rolled Structural Steel, manufactured as per IS 15103, can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of 3 hours.

    • March 20, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

      Yen drops, dollar on defensive as central banks seek to reassure markets

      Currency markets showed some cautious optimism after global authorities moved to stem contagion from a simmering banking crisis, with the safe haven dollar on the back foot and the yen tumbling amid a rebound in Treasury yields.

      The risk-sensitive Australian dollar jumped to a two-week high, while the euro edged higher for a third straight day.

      The yen dived 0.6% to 132.59 per dollar as 10-year Treasury yields jumped 12 basis points to 3.52% to start the week, pulling away from the low of 3.369% from Thursday.

      Japan's currency had gained 2.5% last week. The dollar was overall weaker as well.

      The euro added 0.17% to $1.06885 and sterling edged 0.1% higher to $1.2190.

    • March 20, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

      GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge GMR Airports with itself

      GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (Formerly GMR Infrastructure Limited) (GIL) announced the approval by its board, of the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement of GMR Airports Limited (GAL) with GIL.

    • March 20, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST
    • March 20, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST
    • March 20, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      Adani Group stops work on Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project in Gujarat’s Mudra

      The Adani Group has halted work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemicals project at Mundra as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

      In 2021, Adani Enterprises incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem, to establish a new coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone land in the Kutch district.

    • March 20, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

      UBS to buy Credit Suisse in a historic deal brokered by Swiss government

      UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, has agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse Group AG in a $3.23-billion historic, government-brokered deal, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

      UBS is paying more than $2 billion to buy its rival, the report said, citing sources who are privy to the matter. The all-share deal has priced Credit Suisse at around one-fourth of its closing price at the end of the trading session on March 17, when the lender valued at about $8 billion.

    • March 20, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

      Bitcoin rises 9.2% to USD 27,359

      Bitcoin surged 9.2 percent to $27,359 at 2207 GMT on Friday, adding $2,309 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 65.9 percent from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.5 percent to $1,768.5 on Friday, adding $91.6 to its previous close.

    • March 20, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
