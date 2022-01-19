MARKET NEWS

January 19, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, Bajaj Auto in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT and Realty indices down 1 percent each, while Metal index up 1 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are trading in the red.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,639.54-115.32 -0.19%
    Nifty 5018,087.30-25.75 -0.14%
    Nifty Bank38,107.50-102.80 -0.27%
    Nifty 50 18,087.30 -25.75 (-0.14%)
    Wed, Jan 19, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC168.004.15 +2.53%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Wipro624.25-9.05 -1.43%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5815.7060.55 +1.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT37565.80-526.00 -1.38%


  • January 19, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • January 19, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on January 19 with Nifty below 18,050 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 287.31 points or 0.47% at 60467.55, and the Nifty was down 83.20 points or 0.46% at 18029.80. About 952 shares have advanced, 1166 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

    Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, Eicher Motors and Power Grid Corp were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, M&M, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv.

  • January 19, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem securities

    Benchmark indices are expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty with a loss of 1 points indicate a cautious opening. Asia-Pacific markets were trading mostly lower while wall street's indexes fell sharply on Tuesday as tech shares continued seeing selling pressure as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones

    On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18300 followed by 18450 and on the downside 18,000 followed by 17,700 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,500 and 37,900 respectively.

  • January 19, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

    Indian markets are likely to open lower: ICICI Direct
     
    Indian markets are likely to open lower on the back of a selloff on Wall Street in the wake of a surge in treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighed on markets.

    US markets ended lower amid fear of the Fed raising interest rates.

  • January 19, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session despite weak global cues.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 75.22 points or 0.12% at 60830.08, and the Nifty was up 63.70 points or 0.35% at 18176.70.

  • January 19, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

    Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities:

    Dalal Street looks set for another rough session on fears that the US Federal Reserve will have to accelerate further its tightening pace. So, commanding attention from here-on would be the two-day FOMC meeting beginning Jan. 25th. Also fueling pessimism are yesterday’s institutional activity where both, FIIs and DIIs camp sold shares in Indian stock markets. 

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,254.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 220.20 crores. The negative takeaway is that both the institutions sold shares for 2nd consecutive day. The street will be also bit apprehensive as scorching inflation is seen hurting retail sales. The street also fears that Omicron variant has still not subsided.

    Lastly, IT stocks earnings were generally strong so far but IT index fails to rally—fireworks missing. The Fed's hawkish talk is seen denting hopes of tech sector re-bound.

  • January 19, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,254.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 220.20 crore in the Indian equity market on January 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • January 19, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

    Crude Updates

    Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

    Brent crude futures rose $1.44, or 1.7%, to $88.95 a barrel at 0230 GMT, adding to a 1.2% jump in the previous session. The benchmark contract climbed to as much as $89.05, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.51, or 1.8%, to $86.94 a barrel, adding to a 1.9% gain on Tuesday. WTI earlier jumped to a high of $87.08, its highest since Oct. 9, 2014.

  • January 19, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

    Reliance Jio prepays deferred liabilities worth nearly Rs 31,000 crore

    Reliance Jio Infocomm it has paid Rs 30,791 crore (including accrued interest) to the Department of Telecom towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auctions of year 2014, 2015, 2016 and the spectrum acquired in year 2021 through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited. 

    The company had acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum in the said auctions/trading

    RJIL had executed the first tranche of prepayment in the month of October 2021 pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction in the year 2016.

  • January 19, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Investors continue to monitor the global economic recovery from COVID-19. Markets have witnessed some profit-booking over the last few days and Nifty need to hold above the psychological level of 18000 to maintain the bullish stance.

    Traders are advised to maintain their stock / sector specific approach in the market.

