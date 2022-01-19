Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, Bajaj Auto in focus

January 19, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on January 19 with Nifty below 18,050 amid weak global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 287.31 points or 0.47% at 60467.55, and the Nifty was down 83.20 points or 0.46% at 18029.80. About 952 shares have advanced, 1166 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, Eicher Motors and Power Grid Corp were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Finance, ONGC, M&M, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv.