Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; auto stocks, REC, Shriram Finance, HG Infra in focus

Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on January 2 with Nifty above 18100.
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note: Mohit Nigam
Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November
Escorts Kubota tractor volume grew by 18.7 percent in December 2022
RBI launches Utkarsh 2.0 for the period 2023-2025
Maruti Suzuki sells 1.39 lakh units in December 2022, down 9 percent
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.41% in November
Ashok Leyland sells 18,138 units in December 2022, YoY growth of 45 percent
Coal India reports Provisional Production at 66.4 mt in December 2022
Tata Motors reports 10% increase in total domestic sales
India's forex reserves down $691 mn to $562.81 bn in 2nd consecutive week of decline
SEBI directs exchanges to set up fallback framework against tech glitches
Corporate tax to GDP ratio exceeds 3% after two years in FY'22
Centre's April-November fiscal deficit Rs 9.78 lakh crore, 58.9% of FY budget estimate
Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Costlier by Rs 25
Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion
Wall Street ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,905.42
|64.68
|+0.11%
|Nifty 50
|18,135.05
|29.75
|+0.16%
|Nifty Bank
|43,111.55
|125.10
|+0.29%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finserv
|1,549.00
|1.15
|+0.07%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|3,063.05
|-24.85
|-0.80%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6770.10
|46.70
|+0.69%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12601.00
|3.40
|+0.03%
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on January 2 with Nifty above 18100.
Bajaj Auto December Auto Sales
Total Sales down 22% at 2,81,486 units against 3,62,470 units, YoY
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on the negative side on Friday and closed the year on a negative note driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over Covid cases in China.
Dow Jones was down by 0.22%, whereas NASDAQ was up by 0.11% to 10466 levels.
Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 percent in November compared to 6.08 percent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.
India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal.
As per the RBI data India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline.
This decline is to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
On the technical front 17,950 and 18,300 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 42,200 and 43,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,950.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 2,266.20 crore on December 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November
India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal, the commerce ministry said in a statement on December 30. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
The October core industries growth has been revised higher to 0.9 percent from 0.1 percent earlier, while the final growth rate of eight core for August was revised to 4.2 percent from its provisional level 3.3 percent, the ministry stated.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Last Friday’s weakness is likely to extend in today’s early trade as bearishness in the SGX Nifty could weigh on sentiment. Besides, technical conditions suggest overbought conditions as stocks valuations remain expensive by historical standards, spelling downside risks to corporate earnings.
While select bouts of buying will continue, the perennial concerns regarding rising interest rates going ahead, volatile oil prices, and increasing Covid cases in China could trigger sell-offs.
However, for time being investors can heave a sigh of relief as GST revenues grew 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022. December was the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues were more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.68 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.73.
VST Tillers December Auto Sales
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 106.74 points or 0.18% at 60947.48, and the Nifty was up 45.70 points or 0.25% at 18151.00.
Escorts Kubota tractor volume grew by 18.7% in December 2022
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in December 2022 sold 5,573 tractors, registering a growth of 18.7% as against 4,695 tractors sold in December 2021.
Domestic tractor sales in December 2022 were at 4,979 tractors registering a growth of 22.0 percent as against
4,080 tractors sold in December 2021.
Export tractor sales in December 2022 was at 594 tractors as against 615 tractors sold in December 2021
RBI launches Utkarsh 2.0 for the period 2023-2025
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 30 launched Utkarsh 2.0, the second phase of the central bank’s medium-term strategy for strengthening regulatory and supervisory mechanism.
“Utkarsh 2.0 harnesses the strengths of Utkarsh 2022 by retaining the six Vision statements as well as Core Purpose, Values, and Mission statement,” the central bank said in a press release.
The first strategy framework (Utkarsh 2022) covering the period 2019-2022 was launched in July 2019. It became a medium-term strategy document guiding the Bank’s progress towards realization of the identified milestones.