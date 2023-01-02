Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; auto stocks, REC, Shriram Finance, HG Infra in focus

January 02, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on the negative side on Friday and closed the year on a negative note driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over Covid cases in China.

Dow Jones was down by 0.22%, whereas NASDAQ was up by 0.11% to 10466 levels.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 percent in November compared to 6.08 percent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal.

As per the RBI data India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline.

This decline is to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

On the technical front 17,950 and 18,300 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 42,200 and 43,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively.