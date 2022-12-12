Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Yes Bank, PNB most active

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited forms joint centure with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC for construction of Rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic.
Control Print has executed joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India.
The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.
Control Print was quoting at Rs 429.80, up Rs 11.25, or 2.69 percent.
Yes Bank hits new 52-week high
Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank had said.
Elara Securities on Interglobe Aviation
-Buy rating, target at Rs 2687
-Falling crude and limited supply to prop H2 prospects
-Grounding of 13 percent domestic industry fleet, excluding SpiceJet, due to engine supply issues would strengthen H2FY23 airfare
The scrips are seeing short buildup (open interest rising but stock price falling) - a sign that bears accumulating position in them
Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
WTI and Brent prices dropped nearly 10 percent last week, its worst weekly performance since March 2023. Growing recession fears negated supply concerns from the OPEC+, while weaker than expected economic data from China, EU and the US also pushed oil prices lower. The U.S. PPI data released on Friday also came in above expectations, which further raised concerns that the U.S. Fed could hike interest rates in this week's policy meeting. Forecasters expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points on December 14.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $70.20–69.10 and resistance at $73.20–74.50. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs5,750-5,620 while resistance is at Rs6,040–6,120.
The Sensex is up 26.43 points or 0.04 percent at 62,208.10. Nifty is up 13.80 points or 0.07 percent at 18,510.40. About 1724 shares have advanced, 1434 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.
Windfall Tax may be lowered again on the back of fall in crude oil, diesel cracks. #Govt pegs threshold for levy of windfall tax if crude oil around $75/bbl , sources tell @Sapna_CNBC— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 12, 2022
Alert: Diesel cracks down close to half of $50/bbl high, crude trends lower
Here's more pic.twitter.com/0ST3s240Ew
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal prices to trade lower, support around Rs 54,050-53,850
Gold has support at Rs 54050-53850 and resistance at Rs 54440-54650 while silver has support at Rs 67350-66600 and resistance at Rs 68800-69330, said Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research.... Read More