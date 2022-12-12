English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    December 12, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Yes Bank, PNB most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

    • December 12, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

      Rail Vikas Nigam Limited forms joint centure with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC

      Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC for construction of Rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic. 

      Rail Vikas Nigam Limited forms joint centure with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC for construction of Rail road and other infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic. 
    • December 12, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index rose 0.5 percent led by HPCL, IOC, Gail India

      BSE Oil & Gas index rose 0.5 percent led by HPCL, IOC, Gail India
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 12, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

      Control Print to form JV with V Shapes SRL

      Control Print has executed joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India. 

      The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.

      Control Print was quoting at Rs 429.80, up Rs 11.25, or 2.69 percent.

    • December 12, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

      Yes Bank hits new 52-week high

      Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank had said.

      Yes Bank hits new 52-week high Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank had said.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 12, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

      Elara Securities on Interglobe Aviation

      -Buy rating, target at Rs 2687
      -Falling crude and limited supply to prop H2 prospects
      -Grounding of 13 percent domestic industry fleet, excluding SpiceJet, due to engine supply issues would strengthen H2FY23 airfare

      Elara Securities on Interglobe Aviation -Buy rating, target at Rs 2687 -Falling crude and limited supply to prop H2 prospects -Grounding of 13 percent domestic industry fleet, excluding SpiceJet, due to engine supply issues would strengthen H2FY23 airfare
    • December 12, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

      The scrips are seeing short buildup (open interest rising but stock price falling) - a sign that bears accumulating position in them

      Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot

      The scrips are seeing short buildup (open interest rising but stock price falling) - a sign that bears accumulating position in them Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot
    • December 12, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      WTI and Brent prices dropped nearly 10 percent last week, its worst weekly performance since March 2023. Growing recession fears negated supply concerns from the OPEC+, while weaker than expected economic data from China, EU and the US also pushed oil prices lower. The U.S. PPI data released on Friday also came in above expectations, which further raised concerns that the U.S. Fed could hike interest rates in this week's policy meeting. Forecasters expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points on December 14.

      We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $70.20–69.10 and resistance at $73.20–74.50. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs5,750-5,620 while resistance is at Rs6,040–6,120.

    • December 12, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

      Long buildup (when prices and open interest go up) is happening in these scrips). Take a look
      Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot

      Long buildup (when prices and open interest go up) is happening in these scrips). Take a look Note: Price changes are for respective futures contract and not spot
    • December 12, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

      Markets At 11 AM

      The Sensex is up 26.43 points or 0.04 percent at 62,208.10. Nifty is up 13.80 points or 0.07 percent at 18,510.40. About 1724 shares have advanced, 1434 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.

      Markets At 11 AM The Sensex is up 26.43 points or 0.04 percent at 62,208.10. Nifty is up 13.80 points or 0.07 percent at 18,510.40. About 1724 shares have advanced, 1434 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • December 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes