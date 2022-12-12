Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Yes Bank, PNB most active

December 12, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Control Print to form JV with V Shapes SRL

Control Print has executed joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India.

The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.

Control Print was quoting at Rs 429.80, up Rs 11.25, or 2.69 percent.