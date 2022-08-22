Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 17,600, Sensex falls 500 pts; Adani Ports, PVR, Zomato most active

Greenlam Industries starts commercial production at Gujarat manufacturing facility:
Greenlam Industries' laminate manufacturing facility situated at Village Oran, TaIuka Prantij, District Sabarkantha, Gujarat (currently having installed capacity of 3.4 million laminate sheet per annum) has commenced commercial production w.e.f. August 20, 2022, which has a potential to generate revenue of Rs 150 crore per annum on full capacity utilization.
With this the present installed capacity of the company for laminates has become 19.02 million laminate sheets per annum.
August 22, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
Wockhardt closes manufacturing facility at Illinois in US
As already disclosed by Company in its earlier communications, and in view of the changed pharmaceutical market situation in the United States, the management had initiated various cost optimisation measures, including restructuring its USA business model, inter alia, by closing down its manufacturing facility in Illinois, USA and undertaking its business in USA through Contract manufacturing the products sold by it in US/North America by engaging USFDA approved manufacturing partners meeting the superior quality standards acceptable to the company.
In line with the above, the Company has now engaged multiple USFDA approved manufacturing partners, after thorough due diligence and inspection of their facilities, to manufacture various products of the Company for sale in US/ North America under the same brand and Wockhardt name.
Further, the Company is relieving all its staff who were directly engaged by our US subsidiary in its plant in connection with the manufacturing process in a phased manner and in full compliance with the applicable local laws.
The Company believes, that this new arrangement is in the best interest of the Company as this will help the Company to avoid the manufacturing and quality management cost completely resulting in significant savings in operating and overhead cost while allowing the management to completely focus on penetrating and expansion of the market share of its products in US/ North America.
In view of the above and since the concerned site was under 483 observations and warning letters from US FDA, the Company has entered into a Consent Decree with DoJ which resolves and settles all matters with the US FDA, whereby the Company shall stop all manufacturing activities at the plant for the present. There is no financial compensation in the Consent Decree.
Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 267.10, up Rs 3.90, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.
August 22, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes bags orders:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has received new orders aggregating to Rs 1,186 crore.
Domestic orders aggregating to Rs 1083 crores to be executed over next 4 to 24 months and export orders aggregating to Rs 103 crore to be executed in the current financial year 2022-23.
August 22, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
August 22, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves decline to $570.74 billion
The country's foreign exchange reserves fell $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the previous week ended August 5, the foreign exchange reserves declined $897 million to $572.978 billion.
The fall in the reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was on account a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday. FCA declined $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion, the data showed.
August 22, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Buzzing
Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent entity which runs Paytm, rose over 3 percent in the early trade on August 22 after company's shareholders reappointed Shekhar Sharma as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
The resolution to reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm's chief executive officer and managing director was backed by 99.67 percent of shareholders who voted at the company's annual general meeting, said One 97 Communications Ltd, the fintech's parent firm, on August 21.
August 22, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Charges on UPI services not under consideration, clarifies government:
The government has said there is "no consideration" for levying charges on transactions carried out through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery "have to be met through other means", it added.
August 22, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Market is delicately poised with higher downward risk. The sustained FII buying is positive. But FIIs are unlikely to buy aggressively in the present context of rising dollar. The dollar index is back above 108 and the US 10-year bond yield is at 2.99%. This is negative for capital flows to emerging markets.
India's impressive GDP growth and favorable leading indicators in the context of global growth slowdown have the potential to attract more FII flows but the rising dollar and bond yields are strong headwinds.
Investors have to exercise caution. Medium to long-term investors can buy high quality banks on declines. Capital goods and autos are on a strong wicket.
August 22, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
