Sell Voltas, target Rs 515: Jayant Manglik

Voltas has been witnessing correction for last eight months while trading within the declining broadening formation.

Currently, it is trading below the resistance zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart and likely to see a breakdown from the same in near future. We advise using any bounce to create fresh

shorts in the mentioned levels.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.