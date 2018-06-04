See gap up opening: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

Mid cap and small cap indices which are benchmark Index for cash market has shown selling pressure last week and has fallen 0.81% and 1.45% respectively, however the Index gained 91 points or 0.86% from its previous week close, this Increasing divergence in Nifty and Small cap Index is giving signal of weakness in the market.

The Nifty Index last weak opened at 10648 and closed 10696 after making a high of 10765 and the small Index opened at 7854 and closed at 7700 after making a low of 7691.

For small cap 8000 levels has become a major hurdle for upside for the next week and on the lower side if small cap breaks 7600 level then it can slide down further.

Nifty is opening gap up by 33.10 points from previous day close of 10683.90. Currently Nifty trading at 10717 as per SGX Nifty.

