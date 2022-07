business Rupee hits 80/USD | Things that get expensive when currency weakens | Finance News | Rupee vs Dollar Rupee has hit the 80 mark against the dollar for the first time ever. The currency has been in a free fall and depreciated for the eighth consecutive session against the backdrop of foreign fund outflows, widening trade and current account deficits. Safe-haven demand for US dollars on rising global recession risks has also contributed to the weakness. The steep fall in the domestic currency will lead to costlier imports and even more expensive overseas education and travel. Watch the video to find out why you should care about a depreciating rupee.