Rupee extends gains for 3rd day; closes up by 30 paise at 74.36 against dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.49 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.50.

PTI
April 28, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST

The rupee rose by 30 paise to close at 74.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, extending its gains for a third day on the back of strong rally in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.49 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.50.

It finally ended at 74.36 against the American currency, registering a rise of 30 paise over its previous closing.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.66 against the American currency.

This is the third straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it appreciated by 65 paise.

"Indian Rupee appreciated on the back rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. However, sharp gains were prevented on strong dollar and continued FII outflows,” said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Further, concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in India and lockdown restriction in some states weighed on investor sentiment and capped the gains for the local unit, Mukadam said.

Additionally, traders remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome and US President Joe Biden Speech, he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 percent to 91.03.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 percent to $66.54 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 789.70 points or 1.61 percent higher at 49,733.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 211.50 points or 1.44 percent to 14,864.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,454.75 crore, according to the exchange data.
first published: Apr 28, 2021 04:23 pm

