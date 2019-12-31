Premier Explosives share price slips after ICRA revises rating

Share price of Premier Explosives shed over a percent in the morning trade on December 31 after rating agency ICRA revised the company's long-term rating to A- from A.

ICRA Limited has revised the credit rating for Line of Credit (LOC) of the company, which is valid till December 19, 2020 on long term at [ICRA] [A-] (Stable) and the rating on short term at [ICRA][A2+], the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Premier Explosives had on December 23 participated in the "Production Partners Interaction" meet arranged by Team Astra missile system at Hyderabad.