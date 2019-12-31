App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Premier Explosives share price slips after ICRA revises rating

ICRA revised the company's long-term rating to A- from A.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Premier Explosives shed over a percent in the morning trade on December 31 after rating agency ICRA revised the company's long-term rating to A- from A.

ICRA Limited has revised the credit rating for Line of Credit (LOC) of the company, which is valid till December 19, 2020 on long term at [ICRA] [A-] (Stable) and the rating on short term at [ICRA][A2+], the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Premier Explosives had on December 23 participated in the "Production Partners Interaction" meet arranged by Team Astra missile system at Hyderabad.

Close
The stock was trading lower by 1.41 percent at 9:46 hrs. It touched an intraday high of Rs 153.50 per share and intraday low of Rs 147 per share on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Premier Explosives

