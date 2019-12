Premier Explosives share price slips after ICRA revises rating

Share price of Premier Explosives shed over a percent in the morning trade on December 31 after rating agency ICRA revised the company's long-term rating to A- from A.

ICRA Limited has revised the credit rating for Line of Credit (LOC) of the company, which is valid till December 19, 2020 on long term at [ICRA] [A-] (Stable) and the rating on short term at [ICRA][A2+], the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Premier Explosives had on December 23 participated in the "Production Partners Interaction" meet arranged by Team Astra missile system at Hyderabad.

The stock was trading lower by 1.41 percent at 9:46 hrs. It touched an intraday high of Rs 153.50 per share and intraday low of Rs 147 per share on the BSE.