Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG gains 1.5% after Deutsche Bank maintains buy; sets target at Rs 310

The global financial services firm said that it is confident that there is limited threat of competition for Dahej terminal.

Shares of Petronet LNG gained over 1.5 percent intraday on Tuesday as Deutsche Bank maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 310.

The global financial services firm said that it is confident that there is limited threat of competition for Dahej terminal. It also observed that regas margins at this plant are lowest due to capex costs.

Going forward, it expects demand growth from industrial sector as recovery in this space picks up speed.

It also said that higher incremental LNG demand in FY19 will ensure high utilisation rate for Dahej terminal.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 02:09 pm

