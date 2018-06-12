Orchid Pharma locked in 5% upper circuit post EU GMP certification

Shares of Orchid Pharma were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday morning as investors cheered a positive regulatory development.

The company received EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification based on the inspection of the Orchid’s APl manufacturing facility located at SlDCO Industrial Estate, Alathur, Kancheepuram District, it told the exchanges.

The facility was inspected in November 2017, Orchid Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

At 10:53 hrs Orchid Pharma was quoting at Rs 7.44, up Rs 0.35, or 4.94 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 7.44 and an intraday low of Rs 7.44.