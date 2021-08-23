MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE warns against unregulated derivative products

In a statement, the exchange said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money heavily.

PTI
August 23, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Leading stock exchange NSE has asked investors to refrain from investing in unregulated derivative products such as contracts for difference and binary options offered by internet-based trading platforms.

In a statement, the exchange said that investors falling prey to the promises of high or exorbitant returns by these trading platforms may eventually lose money heavily.

Accordingly, investors have been advised to refrain from dealing or investing in such products, it added.

The development came after the exchange noticed some unregulated platforms or websites offering to trade in certain unregulated derivative products called contracts for difference (CFD) or binary options.

CFD, in market parlance, refers to a contract between a buyer and a seller that stipulates that the buyer will pay the seller the difference between the current value of an asset and its value at contract time.

Close

It permits traders and investors a chance to profit from price movement without owning the underlying assets.

The binary option is a type of option with a fixed payout in which an investor predicts the outcome from two possible results. If the prediction is correct, the investor receives the agreed payout. If not, the investor loses the initial stake. It's called "binary" because there can be only two outcomes -- win or lose.
PTI
Tags: #BSE #derivative products #Market news #NSE
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:47 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.