NSE says all is well as reports of yet another technical snag emerge

Fresh complaints of a technical glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) emerged in the morning on March 1, as some traders and investors took to social media to raise the issue.

It was not clear if the problem was at the end of the brokerages or the exchange but some brokerages, including HDFC Securities and Zerodha, seem to have faced some issues.

NSE later tweeted that all the operations on its platforms were functioning smoothly & normally.

In a tweet at around 1000 hours, HDFC Securities tweeted: "We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine. Apologies for the inconvenience caused."

One tweet handle with the name of Shubham Verma tweeted: "@zerodhaonline Option call LTP is not updating in real-time...It takes time in updating the price...kindly help."

India's other prominent exchange, the BSE, said there were no issues on fresh orders or square-offs at BSE.

Ashish Chauhan, CEO of BSE tweeted: "All market segments are working normal today."

On February 24, NSE halted trading in the Futures & Options Market at 1140 am and the cash market at 1143 am after the index price feed for several indices froze for several brokers. The trading resumed at 1545 hours and closed at 1700 hours.