Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks gain ground

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rebounding after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 313.9 points, or 2.49 percent to 12923.071 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.9 points, or 0.28 percent, to 31892.35, while S&P 500 rose 30.6 points, or 0.80 percent, at the open to 3851.93.