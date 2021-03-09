English
Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks gain ground

The Nasdaq Composite rose 313.9 points, or 2.49 percent to 12923.071 at the opening bell.

Reuters
March 09, 2021 / 08:36 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rebounding after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.9 points, or 0.28 percent, to 31892.35, while S&P 500 rose 30.6 points, or 0.80 percent, at the open to 3851.93.

 
