Moneycontrol Pro presents Traders Carnival: Watch live

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST

Traders Carnival 2021 is going virtual for the first time, and Moneycontrol Pro is streaming the event live from 25th-27th of March, 2021.

This year’s Trader Carnival will be the first Indian Trader Conference to add a complete segment on Cryptocurrency - both as a trading instrument and as an addition to one’s portfolio.

Topics covered include watching experts trade through March monthly expiry live on the 25th of March, sessions on options buying strategies, how to trade Bank Nifty, basics of techno funda analysis, and much more. Click here to know the event agenda.

Click here to watch the live streaming of Traders Carnival 2021.

Speakers for the event are Arjun Bhatia, Vivek Mashrani, Piyush Chaudhary, Asit Pati Baran, Aniruddha Dean, Ashu Madan, Anbalagan Veerappan, Vijay S Thakre, Sharique Samsudheen & Shivkumar Jayachandran.

TAGS: #cryptocurrency #Live Trading #Moneycontrol Pro #Traders carnival 2021 #Traders Carnival Goa #Traders carnival virtual #trading strategy
first published: Mar 24, 2021 04:24 pm

