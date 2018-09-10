Money Wise with Smart Alex – Part 4: Pratik learns all about market cycles and how they work

In this episode of Money Wise with Smart Alex, Pratik gets to know that the markets would soon tank. Given his limited knowledge, he knocks on the doors of his guru, who gives him a low-down on the market cycle.

Smart Alex, delves deep into the semantics of understanding the movement of these cycles, to learn investing the right way.

Will his advice help Pratik make a smart bets in future? Watch the episode to find.

