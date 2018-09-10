App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Wise with Smart Alex – Part 4: Pratik learns all about market cycles and how they work

In this episode, Smart Alex tells Pratik about the four fundamentals of a market cycle, vis-à-vis growth, expansion, decline and recovery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of Money Wise with Smart Alex, Pratik gets to know that the markets would soon tank. Given his limited knowledge, he knocks on the doors of his guru, who gives him a low-down on the market cycle.

Smart Alex, delves deep into the semantics of understanding the movement of these cycles, to learn investing the right way.

Will his advice help Pratik make a smart bets in future? Watch the episode to find.

Also watch:

Part 1: How Pratik lost his savings but got his life back

Part 2: How the discovery of compounding sets Pratik on the road to recovery

Part 3: How Pratik learns to read companies' financial statements over tea and biscuits
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 01:20 pm

