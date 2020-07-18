App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX to go online from July 27 to include zero, negative prices

The new trading software will go online from July 27, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges.

PTI

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on July 18 said it will go live on July 27 with its new trading software to accommodate zero and negative prices of commodities derivatives contracts it offers on its platform. The new trading software will go online from July 27, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges as CME Group, the world's largest derivatives place, has already adopted this standard in April, MCX said in a statement.

In order to familiarise traders and members with the working of the new software, MCX successfully conducted its mock trading sessions on July 11 and July 18, without any adverse observation from members.

Based on the request from members, one more mock trading session will be conducted on July 25, the exchange added.

On July 11, the exchange had said that it will go live with this new trading software to include zero, negative prices on July 20. PTI SMANU .
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Business #markets #MCX

