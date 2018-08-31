Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex ends flat, Nifty fails to hold 11,700

A weak rupee, higher crude oil prices along with selloff in midcaps were one of the major reasons behind the downtrend on the market.
Moneycontrol News
Equities did not have the best of their starts to a new series, with the Nifty ending the first day of September series below 11,700-mark. However, bulls did manage to battle it out well with the bears as the market was off its low points.
A weak rupee, higher crude oil prices along with selloff in midcaps were one of the major reasons behind the downtrend on the market. The Indian currency fell to an all-time, historic low of 71 to the US dollar, before settling around 70.88 to the dollar at the time of equity markets coming to a close.