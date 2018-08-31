Markets@Moneycontrol: Sensex ends flat, Nifty fails to hold 11,700

Moneycontrol News

Equities did not have the best of their starts to a new series, with the Nifty ending the first day of September series below 11,700-mark. However, bulls did manage to battle it out well with the bears as the market was off its low points.

A weak rupee, higher crude oil prices along with selloff in midcaps were one of the major reasons behind the downtrend on the market. The Indian currency fell to an all-time, historic low of 71 to the US dollar, before settling around 70.88 to the dollar at the time of equity markets coming to a close.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.