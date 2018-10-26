App
Markets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Sell-off continues on D-Street

Tune in as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the highlights of the week, earnings review and an outlook for the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global cues continue to put pressure on markets. The Nifty has tested 10,000 as well in the week gone by. Volatility remains high and as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue with their selling in Indian equities.

Earnings remain a mixed bag. Tune in as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the highlights of the week, earnings review and an outlook for the coming week.
tags #investing #Market #Nifty #Sensex #stock market #video

