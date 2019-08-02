Markets@Moneycontrol | No positive triggers for markets this week

Benchmark indices Nifty and the Sensex broke below crucial levels in the absence of positive triggers either from the domestic earnings or from FII flows.

US Fed cut rates but a hawkish commentary has indicated that this will not be followed with any further cuts, which spooked markets across the globe. Going forward, earnings and macro triggers will continue to keep the street glued.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action.