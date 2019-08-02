App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | No positive triggers for markets this week

US Fed cut rates but a hawkish commentary has indicated that this will not be followed with any further cuts, which spooked markets across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices Nifty and the Sensex broke below crucial levels in the absence of positive triggers either from the domestic earnings or from FII flows.

US Fed cut rates but a hawkish commentary has indicated that this will not be followed with any further cuts, which spooked markets across the globe. Going forward, earnings and macro triggers will continue to keep the street glued.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:26 pm

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.